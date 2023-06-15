Survey: Trump Support Unchanged Post Indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s support has remained unchanged among Republicans following the news of his federal criminal indictment, a Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday found.

The survey found 57 percent of registered Republicans supporting Trump in the Republican primary race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in 34 points behind, with 23 percent support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tied for third place with four percent support.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and anti-woke Vivek Ramaswamy followed with one percent support each.

Notably, Trump also leads among Republican leaners as well, 43 percent to DeSantis’s 24 percent support.

The overall survey was taken June 8-12, 2023, among 1,929 U.S. adults. The survey included 700 Republican and Republican-leaning voters, and that portion of the poll has a +/- 3.7 percent margin of error.

Quinnipiac University’s polling analyst Tim Malloy said, “A federal indictment. A court date on a litany of charges. A blizzard of critical media coverage. The negative impact on the former President’s standing with voters? Not much at all.”

Indeed, those results are consistent with this week’s Morning Consult survey, which also found Republicans unmoved, at least in a negative matter, on Trump. In fact, the post-indictment survey showed Trump actually gaining in support from the prior week.

As Breitbart News reported:

Even with more official challengers joining the race, as well as an indictment, Trump has expanded his lead to 59 percent. That reflects a three-point uptick from the 56 percent he saw last week. DeSantis, meanwhile, has experienced a three-point drop over the last week, going from 22 percent support last week to 19 percent this week. In other words, Trump has increased his overall lead from 34 percent last week to 40 percent this week.

Trump spoke after his arraignment, which took place in Miami, on Tuesday, warning Republicans that it is time to get “tough.”

He explained that Democrats “want to distract from the real espionage and the real crime.”

“So let’s use President Trump to do so. Let’s go out and let’s indict President Trump so they don’t talk about the $5 million bribe,” Trump added.

