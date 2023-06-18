A Father’s Day in Court: Hunter Biden Testifies About Finances

Hunter Biden, 53, the controversial son of President Joe Biden, appeared in a court in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, for a deposition about his finances in a long-running child support dispute with the mother of his child.

Biden was compelled in 2020 to acknowledge that he is the father of Navy Joan Roberts, now four years old, after he took a court-ordered paternity test. He pays $20,000 per month to Navy’s mother, Lunden Roberts, whom he allegedly met when she was performing as a stripper.

Fox News reported that Hunter Biden was in court Friday to testify about his finances as part of an attempt to lower his payments:

Hunter Biden, the 53-year-old son of President Joe Biden, was deposed in his fiery child support case in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday. … Roberts’ legal team is also fighting for the child to use Biden’s surname. … Roberts attorney Clint Lancaster reportedly said that he is seeking criminal contempt against Biden, meaning that the president’s son could possibly face jail time, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

President Biden has declined to acknowledge Navy among his grandchildren, repeatedly saying that he has only six grandchildren when he in fact has seven. First Lady Jill Biden left Navy out of a Christmas stocking display at the White House in 2021 in which she honored her other six grandchildren.

Questions remain surrounding Hunter Biden’s finances, which are the subject of a long-running probe by the Department of Justice.

