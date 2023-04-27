President Joe Biden on Thursday falsely claimed he only has six grandchildren, ignoring Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock child, Navy Joan Roberts, whose mother Hunter pays child support to — even as he has an ongoing court case to reduce payments.

Navy Joan Roberts, the four-year-old girl Hunter Biden bore out of wedlock four years ago, was ignored by Joe Biden during a “Take Your Child to Work Day Greet” day at the White House.

“I have six grandchildren. And I’m crazy about them. I speak to them every single day, not a joke,” Biden told children outside the White House. “As a matter of fact, I just got finished going through the calls. And only one of them answered the phone.”

Joe Biden remembered his grandchildren as “Naomi,” “Finnegan,” “Mazie” (nickname), “Natalie,” [No name] “senior in high school,” and “Beau Biden.”

“Guess what, they are crazy about me,” Biden said.

BIDEN: "I have six grandchildren…" Unmentioned: Hunter's 4-year-old daughter, who the Bidens refuse to acknowledge pic.twitter.com/XRrgPollou — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

In December, the lawyers for the out-of-wedlock child’s mother filed a motion to change the child’s last name to Biden, saying, “The Biden name is now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.”

Hunter’s lawyers claimed there was no “strict proof thereof that such request is in the best interest of the child.”

Hunter’s paternity dispute is ongoing and multifaceted. Lunden Roberts, the child’s mother, accused Hunter Biden on Friday of ignoring a previous court order by withholding financial information following his attempt to reduce his child support payments.

WATCH: Hunter Biden Bails Out Joe When Confused by Child’s Question: “What Are We Talking About?”:

C-SPAN

On Friday, lawyers for Roberts demanded Hunter Biden be held in contempt and jailed until he complies with discovery. The judge scheduled a hearing for Monday.

Hunter’s financial documents, if fully conveyed, could reveal to Roberts’ legal team information about Hunter Biden’s financial position, including any income from art sales and information about a 10 percent stake in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund.

