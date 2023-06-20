Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Wants $25M to Pay Rent for Illegal Aliens

Chicago, Illinois, Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is hoping to spend $25 million in taxpayer money to pay rent for thousands of illegal aliens in the city.

Since August of last year, more than 10,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city of Chicago — many on buses sent from Texas.

Now, Johnson is hoping to secure $25 million in taxpayer money to provide six months of rent to more than 6,500 illegal aliens. That move would come as rent for local Chicagoans has skyrocketed in recent years.

Median rent prices in Chicago, currently, are nearing $2,000 a month — a $120 increase compared to the same time last year, when rents were about $1,700 a month, according to Zillow.

Meanwhile, Johnson will also be placing more than 300 mostly single male border crossers and illegal aliens in a sports center in the Gage Park neighborhood of Chicago.

Years of research show that the nation’s admission of more than a million legal immigrants annually, in addition to millions of illegal aliens, sends housing and rental prices surging for working and middle class Americans.

Last month, left-wing New York Magazine made the admission in a piece noting that mass immigration is “bad for housing prices.”

In 2013, a study by the Michael Bloomberg-funded New American Economy, which promotes mass immigration, explained how the importing of tens of millions of illegal and legal immigrants over decades has raised housing costs by $3.7 trillion for the next generation of homebuyers but spun the figure as the creation of “housing wealth.”

“The 40 million immigrants in the United States represent a powerful purchasing class — reflected by their demand for housing, as well as for other locally produced goods and services — that bolster the value of homes in communities across the country,” the study admitted.

