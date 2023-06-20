House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) demanded the FBI provide unredacted copies of two informant FD-1023 forms pertaining to the alleged Biden “bribery” scandal after the agency only provided “heavily” redacted versions.

On Tuesday, Comer and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) reviewed two additional FBI documents referenced in the bureau’s original file that alleged the infamous bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian oligarch.

But after review of the two additional documents, Comer said the FBI only allowed the lawmakers to see “unclassified FD-1023 forms that were heavily redacted.”

“What is the FBI hiding from Congress?” Comer questioned in a press release. “Americans have lost confidence in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and the FBI’s secrecy shows that they aren’t interested in regaining their trust.”

“The FBI must provide unredacted copies of these records and provide answers about what investigative actions were taken to verify these serious bribery allegations against President Biden,” Comer demanded.

The original FBI informant file revealed the alleged existence of two pieces of evidence showing Joe Biden received $5 million from Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, committee Republicans previously told reporters.

The informant file also alleges Joe and Hunter Biden received $5 million each in small sums through separate bank accounts.

In addition, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the original FBI informant file indicates that Zlochevsky allegedly kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an “insurance policy.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.