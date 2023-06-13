A majority of voters believe the Biden family received payments from foreign nationals to influence policy, according to Trafalgar polling exclusively revealed to Breitbart News.

The pollster asked respondents, “As a result of the ongoing Congressional investigation into Hunter Biden, do you believe the Biden family received payments from foreign nationals to influence policy in Washington, DC?”

Fifty-three percent said yes, while just 31 percent said no. Another 15 percent were unsure.

Among unaffiliated voters, a majority of voters believe the Biden family received payments to influence policy (50.7 — 29.8 percent).

Nearly 90 percent of Republicans agreed with the majority of unaffiliated voters, while 11 percent of Democrats said the same, although nearly a quarter of Democrats were unsure.

The poll surveyed 1088 voters from June 6-9 with a 2.9 margin of error.

The poll comes after an FBI informant document alleged that President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden accepted $5 million each from the founder of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said Monday the document also says the founder of Bursima who allegedly paid President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations of them as an “insurance policy.”

In March, the House Oversight Committee identified three Biden family members who collectively received $1.3 million, wired through a Biden associate from a Chinese energy company two months after President Joe Biden left the vice presidency.

In May, it also found the Biden family business over the course of several years received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China in return for what appears to be influence peddling. In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.