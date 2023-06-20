James Comer Reviews Additional FBI Docs Referenced in Informant File 

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said he will review Tuesday two additional FBI documents referenced in the bureau’s file that alleged the infamous bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian oligarch.

Comer said the review will take place at 4:00 p.m. and will include House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Fox News reported.

It is unknown what additional information the documents might contain.

On June 9, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exclusively told Breitbart News Comer and Rankin would inspect the two additional forms in the near future.

The original FBI informant file revealed the alleged existence of two pieces of evidence showing President Joe Biden received $5 million from Ukrainian energy company Burisma, committee Republicans previously told reporters.

In 2015, Burisma Holdings was under suspicion of money laundering and public corruption. Prosecutor Victor Shokin investigated the case before his termination due to pressure applied by then-Vice President Joe Biden, who threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma.

In exchange, the informant file alleges Joe Biden and Hunter Biden received $5 million each in small sums through separate bank accounts. Joe Biden bragged about the firing during a 2018 appearance at the Council of Foreign Relations.

“I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in’ … I think it was about six hours,” Biden told the audience. “I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”

Emails uncovered by the nonprofit Marco Polo suggest Burisma in 2016 tried to move money to the Bidens through a Maltese bank account set up by Burisma Holdings executive Vadym for Hunter Biden.

Pozharskyi was an associate of Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid Hunter and Joe Biden each $5 million.

According to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), an FBI informant document indicates Zlochevsky allegedly kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an “insurance policy.”

