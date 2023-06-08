GOP Lawmakers: Joe Biden Got $5M After Getting Ukrainian Prosecutor Fired

An FBI informant claims to possess two pieces of evidence that show President Joe Biden received $5 million after threatening to withold aid to Ukraine until a prosecutor probing the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings was fired, House Oversight Committee Republicans told reporters after reviewing the bureau’s informant file in a secure area.

In 2015, Burisma was under suspicion of money laundering and public corruption. Prosecutor Victor Shokin investigated the case before his termination due to pressure applied by then-Vice President Joe Biden, who threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma.

He later bragged about the firing during a 2018 appearance at the Council of Foreign Relations.

“I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours,” Biden told the audience. “I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.

Joe Biden received a $5 million bribe to put pressure on the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor, said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), an Oversight Committee member who reviewed the information file. In exchange, the House Republicans said the informant has two pieces of evidence that show Joe and Hunter Biden received $5 million each in small sums through separate bank accounts.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden is guilty of bribery 100 percent,” Rep. Anna Luna (R-FL) told reporters after viewing the document. “There was two separate transactions, one that went to Joe Biden for $5,000,000, one that went to Hunter Biden for $5 million.”

Hunter Biden was a member of the Burisma board for a salary of $80,000 a month. House lawmakers said Hunter Biden’s board membership was a second ploy by the company to end the prosecutor’s probe into Burisma.

“It is noted that he [Hunter Biden] had no experience, that the Biden family business has no experience in these oil and gas companies in these businesses,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) told Benny Johnson. “Yet he was appointed to the board.”

“And the payments were made for bribery,” she continued. “Shokin is certainly mentioned in these documents. And all of this really surrounds around that public statement made by Joe Biden threatening Viktor Shokin. And we’re seeing that there were forced payments made.”

The bombshell allegations come after the FBI refused to allow House members to review the document, citing its use in an ongoing investigation. But 11 hours before the House Oversight Committee would assemble to vote on holding FBI Director Wray in contempt of congress, the FBI agreed to permit all members of the Oversight Committee to review it.

“I try to call the balls and strikes. I try to call it right down the middle,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told reporters. “It’s unforgivable that the FBI won’t tell us what they’ve done to investigate this. It’s undeniable that this is serious. This is legitimate.”

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China, less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to have a ten percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

