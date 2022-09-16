‘My Son Hunter’ True Fact: Joe Biden Threatened to Withhold $1 Billion from Ukraine to Protect Company Hunter Was Working With

My Son Hunter, the new movie from Breitbart News, is a fact-based dramatization of the life of debauchery and corruption lived by the first son Hunter Biden. Although the movie takes certain artistic liberties, many scenes portray true accounts of the Biden scion’s life; this “True Fact” series will detail those accuracies.

True Fact: Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine to protect Ukrainian energy company Burisma, while Hunter was on the board.

Then-Vice President Biden pressed the Ukrainian government in 2015 to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was probing Burisma Holdings while Hunter was being paid over $80,000 a month to sit on the board. Biden threatened to withhold U.S. aid over the prosecutor’s firing and boasted about the move during a 2018 appearance at the Council of Foreign Relations.

“I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours,” Biden told the audience.

“I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” he continued.

In 2019, Shokin reportedly told Rudy Giuliani he was instructed to back off his investigation of Burisma at the time of the threat.

Breitbart News reported at the time:

Details of Giuliani’s interview with former Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin affirm Shokin was told to halt his investigation into Burisma Holdings, which Hunter Biden served on the board of, due to the vice president’s actions. The former prosecutor indicated that the “investigations stopped out of fear of the United States.”

According to documents retrieved from Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” and first reported by the New York Post in 2020, Hunter Biden had introduced his associate at Burisma to his father, less than a year before the VP made that threat to the Ukrainian government.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” a 2015 email from Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi to Hunter reads.

