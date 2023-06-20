Watch Live: First Lady Jill Biden Hosts Meeting on Impact of Overturning of Roe v. Wade

First Lady Jill Biden will host a meeting discussing the impact of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision and the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Tuesday.

Jill Biden will be joined by Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council Jennifer Klein at the White House in a discussion on the impact of Dobbs v. Jackson on abortion as the country approaches the one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.