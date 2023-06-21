LIVE UPDATES: Race Against Time to Rescue 5 People in Titanic Tourist Sub

A desperate air and sea rescue search continues to save the five people on board the tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic, as experts warn that the oxygen on the vessel is running out.

The submergible vessel called the Titan, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, has five people on board and only enough oxygen for up to 96 hours from the time it descends. The 21-foot craft began its descent in the North Atlantic on Sunday to visit the wreck site of the RMS Titanic, but it lost contact with the surface less than two hours later, according to authorities.

OceanGate Expeditions sells seats on the Titan at $250,000 apiece. The vessel was carrying three fee-paying passengers: British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. The other two on board have been identified as Paul-Henri “PH” Nargeolet, a veteran diver and expert on the Titanic wreck, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions.

The U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards have deployed ships and planes in an intensive search for the Titan, which was attempting to dive to the Titanic wreck site some 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters on Wednesday that the rescue efforts are now covering an area over two-times the size of the state of Connecticut in waters two and a half miles deep. “This is a search and rescue mission, 100 percent,” Frederick said, promising “every available asset” would be used to find and save the Titan’s passengers.

On Wednesday, a Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater noises. The Coast Guard wrote on Twitter that a Canadian P-3 Orion had “detected underwater noises in the search area.” Searchers then moved an underwater robot to that area to search. However, those searches “have yielded negative results but continue.”

In underwater disasters, a crew unable to communicate with the surface relies on banging on their submersible’s hull to be detected by sonar.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Coast Guard Captain Frederick said they are monitoring the noises, but they have still not determined if the sounds are coming from the missing vessel.

Retired Navy Capt. Carl Hartsfield, now the director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Systems Laboratory, told a news conference Wednesday that the sounds have been described as “banging noises,” but warned that search crews “have to put the whole picture together in context and they have to eliminate potential manmade sources other than the Titan.”

Three C-17 transport planes from the U.S. military have been used to move commercial submersible and support equipment from Buffalo, New York, to St. John’s, Newfoundland, to aid in the search, a spokesperson for U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The Canadian military said it provided a patrol aircraft and two surface ships, including one that specializes in dive medicine. It also dropped sonar buoys to listen for any sounds from the Titan.

In addition to an international array of ships and planes, an underwater robot had started searching in the vicinity of the Titanic and there was a push to get salvage equipment to the scene in case the sub is found.

Rescuers have been racing against the clock because even under the best of circumstances the vessel could run out of oxygen by Thursday morning. The submersible had a four-day oxygen supply when it put to sea around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate Expeditions, which oversaw the mission.

OceanGate is also under increased scrutiny as documents show that the company had been warned there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way the experimental vessel was developed.

David Lochridge, OceanGate’s director of marine operations, said in a 2018 lawsuit that the company’s testing and certification was insufficient and would “subject passengers to potential extreme danger in an experimental submersible.”

David Lochridge, the Titan project’s director of marine operations, was let go in 2018 after calling for more stringent safety inspections of the submersible, including “testing to prove its integrity.” Lochridge was quoted as having “disagreed with OceanGate’s position to dive the submersible without any non-destructive testing to prove its integrity, and to subject passengers to potential extreme danger in an experimental submersible.” In 2018, Lochridge published a report that was critical of the company’s research and development efforts for the vessel, according to legal filings. He had “strongly encouraged that OceanGate utilize a classification agency, such as the American Bureau of Shipping, to inspect and certify the Titan.” OceanGate, however, turned down both requests. Despite the concerns expressed by Lochridge, OceanGate declined to have the submersible independently inspected, a practice known as “classing” that is common in the industry. This procedure entails appointing a neutral group to guarantee that submersibles and other vessels adhere to high technical standards set by the entire industry. It is thought to be essential for making sure a vessel is fit for operation. Classification could take years, according to OceanGate, who defended their choice by saying that it would be “anathema to rapid innovation.” The company stated, “While classing agencies are willing to pursue the certification of new and innovative designs and ideas, they often have a multi-year approval cycle due to a lack of pre-existing standards… Bringing an outside entity up to speed on every innovation before it is put into real-world testing is anathema to rapid innovation.” It has since come to light that the vessel didn’t even appear to have a basic safety beacon installed.

For its part, OceanGate insisted that Lochridge was “not an engineer and was not hired or asked to perform engineering services on the Titan.” The firm also says the vessel under development was a prototype, not the now-missing Titan.

The Marine Technology Society, which describes itself as “a professional group of ocean engineers, technologists, policy-makers, and educators,” also expressed concern that year in a letter to Rush, OceanGate’s chief executive. The society said it was critical that the company submit its prototype to tests overseen by an expert third party before launching in order to safeguard passengers.

Why Visit the Titanic?

The loss of the submersible vessel—near the same site as the iconic lost ship—has once again ignited the public’s interest in the ill-fated luxury liner.

The White Star Line’s RMS Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage from England to New York in April 1912 with 2,224 passengers and crew on board, including some of the most famous tycoons and aristocrats of the day.

But disaster struck on the night of April 15, when the ship hit an iceberg and sank. About 1,500 passengers and crew lost their lives in the freezing waters of the North Atlantic. The lucky ones who escaped in lifeboats—of which there were not enough for every passenger—were rescued the next morning by the RMS Carpathia.

The sinking of the Titanic remains the most famous maritime disaster in history and the fourth most deadly of the twentieth century.

The disaster became popularized as an example of hubris because the ship had been touted as an “unsinkable” miracle of the industrial age.

Some also see it as an example of the Gilded Age’s class discrimination because the vast majority of the passengers who died were in Second and Third Class. In fact, more First Class male passengers survived than Third Class women and children, despite the crew’s instructions for women and children to be given priority in the limited number of lifeboats.

The official inquests and congressional hearings in Great Britain and the United States following the disaster led to important maritime reforms, including new laws requiring sufficient lifeboats and other safety features for ocean liners.

The wreck of the Titanic was located in 1985 by a U.S.-French expedition, which again sparked the public’s interest in the story of the legendary ship. This in turn inspired director James Cameron’s Oscar-winning 1997 movie Titanic and also galvanized a lucrative underwater tourism industry near the wreckage.

