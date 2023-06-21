Michigan Senate candidate and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said at a campaign rally that climate change, not woke education, is “truly harming our children.”

Slotkin spoke at a campaign rally with Oakland, Michigan, elected officials last week.

In a video of her speech, which was obtained by Breitbart News, she said that concerns about the teaching material in schools are a “manufactured threat” “drummed up” by parents who want to create fear about books, allegedly teaching black American history, and being an “inclusive society.”

Slotkin said:

And the thing that’s going to affect our kids way more than us: climate change. Those are the things that are truly harming our children. Not manufactured threats that are drummed up and stirred up because they want to create fear. Like books, or teaching black history in our schools, or being an inclusive society. Those are not threatening our children.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released an ad on Monday targeting Slotkin over accusations that she engaged in an off-the-record discussion about a Chinese-backed project.

Fox News reported:

Slotkin, the lead Democratic contender to replace outgoing Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., entered into a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to discuss a project in her state proposed by tech firm Gotion, a subsidiary of the Hefei, China-based Gotion High-Tech. The NRSC plans to criticize Slotkin over the NDA via a search advertising campaign and a newly-published website. … In April, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that Slotkin and a high-level staffer signed an NDA with the Michigan Economic Development Corp (MEDC) allowing them to be privy to negotiations about Gotion’s proposed electric vehicle battery factory in Big Rapids, Michigan. The Gotion factory would be located outside of Slotkin’s congressional district.

“Shanghai Slotkin needs to explain why she is trying to cover up her involvement with this company that is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party,” NRSC spokesperson Maggie Abboud said in a statement to Fox News. “Her silence on the non-disclosure agreement she signed with Gotion is unacceptable.”