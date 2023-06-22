Hunter Biden demanded in 2017 to be paid by CCP-linked Chinese businessman Henry Zhao while President Joe Biden was “sitting” next to him, according to a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from an IRS whistleblower.

Henry Zhao was influential in forming Harvest Fund Management. “He was elected the chairman of the board in November 2017. Under his leadership, Harvest has become one of China’s leading asset management companies serving more than 100 million investors,” Harvest Advisors’ website reads.

Zhao was also the chairman and Chinese Communist Party general secretary at the firm, according to Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer.

Emails reveal Hunter Biden played an important role in brokering the joint venture between the Chinese firm Bohai Harvest and Burnham, a firm owned by Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s business partner. Archer is reportedly working with GOP House investigators probing the Biden family business ventures.

A newly released screen capture from July 30, 2017 of a WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao shows Hunter Biden putting pressure on Zhao for payment using the influence of his father, Joe Biden, who was in the room.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” the screen capture shows. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.” The captured transcript of the call continues:

And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

The text is just one of many instances in which Joe Biden was involved with his family’s business, although Joe Biden and his staff consistently denied any participation.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) revealed Thursday that the Justice Department prevented United States Attorney David Weiss from asking questions about “Ten held by H for the big guy,” who whistleblowers say is Joe Biden.

