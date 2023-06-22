Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reportedly called fellow House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a “little bitch” Wednesday during a tense feud on the House floor.

C-SPAN video footage from the House floor showed the two Republican representatives engaged in a heated exchange.

Sources who witnessed the exchange told the Daily Beast Greene called Boebert a “little bitch,” during an argument that reportedly started over Boebert’s resolution to impeach President Joe Biden.

As the Daily Beast reported:

The angry exchange came as the two lawmakers have been swiping at each other over their competing resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden. But tensions came to a head on Wednesday after Boebert leveraged a procedural tool to force a vote on her own impeachment resolution within days—undercutting Greene, who had offered her own resolution, but not with the procedural advantages of forcing a vote.

The incident reportedly began when Boebert approached Greene and confronted her over “statements you made about me publicly.” Green then allegedly said Boebert “copied my articles of impeachment.”

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them,” witnesses to the exchange say Greene told Boebert.

“OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” Boebert then said as she shrugged her shoulders.

“We were never together,” Greene responded, with Boebert’s back turned.

The heated argument is just the latest spat between the two Republican members.

As the Daily Beast detailed:

In January, The Daily Beast reported that Greene confronted Boebert in the women’s bathroom off the House floor, accusing her of being disloyal to McCarthy, whom Boebert was refusing to support for Speaker. “You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?” Greene asked, according to a source familiar with the interaction.

The two representatives later confirmed the heated exchange of words between each other.

“She has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me,” Greene told Semafor.

“I was sitting down, and so I stood up and I said, ‘I’m happy to clarify my public statements to your face,’” Greene explained. “I told her exactly what I think about her.”

Greene accused Boebert of using the impeachment resolution “purely for fundraising.”

“It’s throwing out red meat so that people will donate to her campaign because she’s coming up on the end of the month, and she’s trying to produce good fundraising numbers,” Greene told Semafor.

Greene also told the Daily Beast, “imitation is the greatest form of flattery.”

“Lauren Boebert never addressed the conference. I made it clear to the conference that I have introduced articles of impeachment, literally since Joe Biden’s first day in office,” Greene told the Daily Beast. “I have been talking about it with everybody forever. Literally, everyone. Forever, ‘til I’m blue in the face. You see me? I’m blue in the face.”

Boebert later told CNN, “like I said, I’m not in middle school,” in response to Greene’s remarks on the House floor.

