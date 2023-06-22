Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE) and Mike Turner (R-OH) on Wednesday voted against Republican amendments to a defense bill that would have gutted diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) — tenets based on Marxist-rooted Critical Race Theory — from being taught throughout the military.

One amendment, from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), would have eliminated “diversity, equity, and inclusion” training in the military, and another, from Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) would have eliminated the position of a deputy inspector general focused on “diversity and inclusion and extremism” in the military.

Both amendments failed 30-29 after Bacon and Turner sided with Democrats against them.

Rep. Bacon defended his vote in a statement to Breitbart News on Thursday:

Last night there were numerous NDAA amendment proposed in opposition DoD’s excessive and often divisive emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion. I was proud to join my colleagues in supporting six different amendments that eliminate the position of Chief Diversity Officer, eliminate the Countering Extremism Working Group, prohibit formal instruction on CRT at our academies, prohibit drag shows on government property and other similar measures. However, the language of the two amendments in question was drafted too broadly and had the potential to do significant harm to long-standing DoD equal opportunity programs that ensure Department of Defense compliance with the Constitution and US law. One amendment would have totally cut all diversity training for the military, which is unreasonable. All service members should know that racism and sexual harassment are not tolerated in our military, and you do that through training.

Breitbart News also reached out to Turner’s office but did not receive a response by deadline.

The votes occurred Wednesday as the House Armed Services Committee was marking up the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes all activities and spending by the Department of Defense for fiscal year 2024.

It is a yearly “must-pass” bill and the primary vehicle that lawmakers use to affect changes in policy and spending at the Pentagon, since without congressional authorization, the Pentagon cannot spend money.

Republicans on the committee, however, did succeed in getting in numerous other provisions that will help gut “diversity, equity, and inclusion” from the military. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion” are tenets of Critical Race Theory, which is rooted in Marxism.

For example, Republicans successfully passed amendments to eliminate the DOD’s top diversity, equity and inclusion officer position, prohibit federal funds for teaching or training Critical Race Theory in the military, and require the Pentagon to report money spent on Critical Race Theory, as well as on the effect of the Biden administration’s transgender policies on the military.

Republicans also successfully included an amendment to prohibit drag queen shows on DOD property. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) successfully included an amendment to kill the Navy’s digital ambassador program, which recruited an active duty sailor, Joshua Kelley, who also performed as a drag queen named Harpy Daniels. Kelley frequently posted photos on his social media accounts where he was scantily-clad.

Republicans also successfully passed amendments that would reinstate troops who were kicked out of the military over the Biden administration’s military mandate, prohibit using any break in service in consideration for promotions, and require the Pentagon to reach out to troops kicked out of service to let them know they can return.

Republicans also successfully added provisions to prohibit the government from seeking tuition reimbursement from military service academy cadets who were kicked out over the mandate, and it requires the Pentagon to determine how much it would cost to provide discharged troops with backpay for the time they were out of uniform, with a $15,000 bonus.

The bill also included a 5.2% pay raise for all troops and monthly bonus payments to junior enlisted troops.

The bill passed the committee 39-1 on a bipartisan basis, with Rep. Ro Khanna (R-CA) voting against. The bill now heads to the House floor.

Meanwhile, the Senate Armed Services Committee is working on their version. When it is passed out of the committee, it will go to the Senate floor and both the House and Senate versions will be reconciled, considered by both chambers, and sent to the president when passed.

