The Party Never Stops! Admiral Rachel Levine Declares ‘Summer of Pride’

Admiral Rachel Levine, the Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has declared, as Pride month is coming to an end, that it should be a “Summer of Pride.”

“Happy Pride! Happy Pride Month, and actually — let’s declare it a summer of Pride. Happy Summer of Pride.”

ADMIRAL LEVINE, Biden's assistant secretary for health, says it's no longer just Pride month — it's a "Summer of Pride" pic.twitter.com/Y84AuBzQo0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

The admiral, who is transgender, posted the message on the official HHS Instagram account, and posted similar sentiments on Twitter:

Today officially marks the 1st Day of Summer. All summer long we will be celebrating the “Summer of Pride.” I see it as an opportunity for change in our communities, states&nation. It will take us all, but together we can create a wave of change. Let the “Summer of Pride” begin! — ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) June 21, 2023

Pride month originally began as a commemoration of the Stonewall riots of late June1969, when activists rioted against police raids on the Stonewall pub, where gay men had been known to congregate and meet.

Since then, the observance has been extended to a full month of festivities in many American cities, and now — apparently — to the three months of summer, now transitioning to a celebration of alternate sexualities.

In 2021, as Breitbart News reported, Levine was sworn in as the first openly transgender four-star admiral in the armed forces. Levine has been criticized for controversial views on gender transition, including a refusal to limit “gender-affirming drugs and surgery” for minors.

The Biden administration has celebrated Pride month across all federal government departments, including military and diplomatic institutions at home and abroad.

