Poll: Kamala Harris Plunges to Record Low for VP Net Favorability

Kamala Harris entered the record books Monday when an NBC News poll revealed she is the most unpopular vice president in history.

The poll showed 49 percent of registered voters have a negative view of the 58-year-old compared to 32 percent in the positive.

That’s not all.

Overall Harris received a net negative rating of -17. That is the lowest net negative rating for a vice president in the history of the poll when up against the last four vice presidents during their tenures, with Mike Pence -4 in Oct. 2019, Joe Biden +1 in Dec. 2010, Dick Cheney +23 in May 2003, and Al Gore +15 in March 1995.

The poll also sets out in October 2019, 38 percent of respondents had a negative view of Harris’ predecessor, former Vice President Pence, while 34 percent of those surveyed had a positive view of the now Republican Presidential candidate.

The dire numbers come as White House officials work with Harris to repair her image and allay fears expressed as far back as 2021 that she is a liability to Democratic hopes to retain power, as Breitbart News reported.

Congratulations, Kamala Harris, on this historic achievement! You earned it! https://t.co/ujtzL0KLfu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 3, 2021

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told Axios he meets with the vice president on a weekly basis to discuss ways to enhance her policy ideas and leadership while seeking to reverse her plunging popularity.

The polling news comes in the wake of the April announcement President Joe Biden will run for re-election and seek office again in 2024 with Harris using the opportunity to confirm she will be at his side.

WATCH: Harris Spills Motivational Mumbo Jumbo During Rally Speech

Kamala Harris

Harris released a statement setting out her objectives while calling the 2024 presidential election a “pivotal moment in our history.”

Her aspirations to run again are contrary to what the vast majority of voters feel about her contributions up to now, with critics seeing her as stumbling eagerly from one disappointment to the next.

Kamala Harris is getting WRECKED across social media, even by Leftists! https://t.co/eMgON4MyEH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 27, 2022

The NBC poll also found 68 percent of respondents voiced major or moderate apprehension about Biden having the necessary mental and physical faculties to serve another four years. Only 32 percent said they had minor or no concerns.

The NBC News poll was conducted from June 16 to June 20 with a total of 1000 respondents participating in the survey.

The poll’s margin of error was 3.1 percentage points.