President Joe Biden again denied lying about his involvement in the family’s business schemes for the second time in one week.

While speaking outside the White House, reporters swarmed the president with questions about his involvement with the family business in response to whistleblower testimony to Congress that his name was thrown around in his son’s deals.

“How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?” a reporter asked.

“No, I wasn’t.”

“Were you?” a second reporter asked.

“No!” Biden shouted back.

On Monday, after hosting an event in the East Room at the White House about the nation’s economic challenges, Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich asked Joe Biden, “Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals?”

“No,” Joe Biden claimed.

Despite Joe Biden’s repeated claims, nearly 20 pieces of evidence contradict him.

On Friday, The White House appeared to change its story on Joe Biden’s role in his family’s business affairs, alleging Joe Biden was “not in business” with his son. The response changed when reporters asked the White House to respond to accusations by an IRS whistleblower that Joe and Hunter Biden were together when Hunter Biden demanded payment in a WhatsApp message to a CCP-linked contact.

“As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son,” the statement read.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre directed the question to the White House counsel of if the “president [was] involved in that shakedown attempt.”

“The White House is trying to use the president’s counsel as Biden’s personal lawyer to shield questions from the media,” Rep. Darrell Issa’s (R-CA) Communications Director, Jonathan Wilcox, told Breitbart News. “If Biden wants to lawyer up, that’s fine. But he’s going to have to hire his own criminal attorney.”

“This is the strategy everyone uses to not answer questions about a legal matter — refer to your lawyer who obviously can’t comment. But the White House counsel isn’t the president’s lawyer … but the lawyer for the presidency,” he said.

