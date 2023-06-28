Oldest President in American History Placed on Respiratory Device

President Joe Biden has begin using a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine at night to treat his sleep apnea, the White House announced on Wednesday.

“Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said. “He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history.”

Biden, the nation’s oldest president at 80, first disclosed his recurring issue with sleep apnea in his 2008 medical records. Biden’s 2019 medical records revealed he had multiple surgeries on his sinus and nasal passages.

As CNN reported:

During Biden’s 2021 physical, the White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor singled out two areas of “observation”: an “increasing frequency and severity of ‘throat clearing’ and coughing during speaking engagements” and the president’s stiffer gait.

Bates’ confirmation of Biden’s use of the CPAP machine came after Biden was seen with marks on the side of his face during events this week.

The CPAC machine “uses mild air pressure to keep breathing airways open while you sleep,” according to the National Institutes of Health. A White House official said Biden began using the CPAP machine in recent weeks to improve his sleep quality.

