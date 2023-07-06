Watchdog Sues North Dakota for Counting Ballots After Election Day

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), an election integrity group, has filed a federal lawsuit against North Dakota election officials for the state’s law allowing mail-in ballots to be accepted and counted after election day.

On Thursday, PILF filed the lawsuit in the district court, claiming that North Dakota’s law that allows state election officials to accept and count mail-in ballots up to 13 days after election day violates federal law.

“Election day has ceased to be a day,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “Instead, we have election month because states accept ballots that arrive days and even weeks after election day.”

“Not only does this lead to distrust and chaos in the system, but it also violates federal law,” Adams said. “PILF is fighting to end this lawlessness and restore the day in election day.”

North Dakota is one among 18 states, and the District of Columbia, that accepts and counts ballots after election day.

Last year, North Dakota election officials accepted nearly 300 mail-in ballots after election day and counted more than 200 of those ballots in the midterm elections. One ballot, PILF’s lawsuit states, had no postmark but was counted anyway.

The case is Splonskowski v. White, No. 1:23-cv-00123-DMT-CRH in the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota.

