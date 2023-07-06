White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates could not say whether or not the cocaine found at the White House on Sunday belong to Hunter or President Joe Biden, citing the Hatch Act

“Are you willing to say that that’s not the case? That it [cocaine] doesn’t belong to them?” a reporter asked Bates on Thursday aboard Air Force One.

“I don’t have a response to that because we have to be careful about the Hatch Act,” he claimed.

The reporter did not follow up with Bates on how the Hatch Act applied to the situation.

The Hatch Act’s main provision blocks executive branch employees “from engaging in partisan political activity while on duty, in a federal facility or using federal property,” according to the Justice Department.

“What I will say is I have noticed there does seem to be some increasing frustration coming from that corner in general. And I think it is probably included in the contrast between their substances policy records,” Bates tried to change the subject.

On claims "the cocaine found in the White House had belonged to either the president or his son. Are you willing to say that that's not the case?" Mid-level Biden staffer Andrew Bates: "I don't have a response to that because we have to be careful about the Hatch Act" pic.twitter.com/zuM30v5Fli — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

A second reporter asked if the White House would commit to transparency if the Secret Service discovered who smuggled the cocaine into the White House.

“If the Secret Service is able to determine the individual responsible, will the White House commit to transparency in this and making that information public?” a reporter asked.

“I’m going to defer to the Secret Service professionals who are carrying this [investigation] out,” Bates said. “I’m just not going to engage on hypotheticals.”

"If the Secret Service is able to determine the individual responsible [for bringing cocaine into the White House], will the White House commit to transparency?" Mid-level Biden staffer Andrew Bates: "I'm just not going to engage on hypotheticals" pic.twitter.com/2ADZRKlzYW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

Bates’s evasive answers mirror White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s responses on Wednesday to the growing scandal. Jean-Pierre would not say if the White House supports prosecuting the unknown cocaine White House smuggler.