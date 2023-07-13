Watch Live: John Kerry Questioned on Biden Administration’s Climate Agenda Spending

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, will testify before the House Oversight & Accountability Subcommittee on the Biden administration’s climate agenda budget on Thursday, July 13.

Kerry has been criticized in the past for flying in private jets across the globe while heralding the dangers of fossil fuels to the planet’s climate, as Breitbart News reported:

It was reported in 2021 Kerry took “48 trips lasting more than 60 hours and emitted an estimated 715,886 pounds, or 325 metric tons” since he first took the position in the Biden administration.

Among questions about the Biden administration’s spending on its green agenda, the Boston Herald reports Freedom of Information Act requests to the State Department about the size and pay of Kerry’s staff as the first Special Presidential Envoy for Climate have been previously denied.