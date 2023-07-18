“They know I can’t be bought,” U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said of the Republican establishment during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Moreno, who is vying for a Senate seat in Ohio, told Breitbart News that he is running because career politicians in D.C. only think about their next election, special interest groups, and next committee assignment rather than trying to achieve the will of the people they serve. Ultimately, he said, he wants to set the pattern back to true public service, where lawmakers are willing to go to D.C. and serve, then “come home.”

Moreno, who is from Colombia, addressed the smears he has faced from the establishment, as some have even attempted to describe him as the “George Santos of Ohio,” questioning his backstory. When asked why he faces those attacks, Moreno concluded that it is because he “can’t be bought.”

“They know that I’m not gonna go down to D.C. to just toe the line and the same old, same old. They know that I’m gonna go down there to actually change things, not just tweak things,” Moreno said.

“D.C’s fundamentally broken. … We don’t have a government that’s working for us the way it should be. So we’re really going to change things,” he said.

“We need to change. Some people say, ‘We’re going to change the way Washington D.C. works. And of course if you’re the establishment, that’s a worst case scenario,” the Senate hopeful said.

“They don’t want that. They love the way D.C. works,” he said, noting the current system makes them “wildly wealthy.”

That is why, Moreno added, it is essential to go to the swamp and “blow up” that system.

WATCH the full interview below: