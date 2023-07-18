President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released more than half a million migrants into the United States through its parole pipeline — a foreign population larger than the population of Sacramento, California.

A few months into taking office in 2021, Biden began implementing an expansive Catch and Release network that has transformed the United States-Mexico border into a European-style checkpoint where border crossers are often stopped, briefly detained, and then released into the nation’s interior.

According to calculations published by Camilo Montoya-Galvez at CBS News, the Biden administration has released at least 541,000 migrants into the U.S. interior.

The figure suggests that nearly 170,000 migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean, more than 163,000 Ukrainians, 133,000 migrants via Biden’s migrant mobile app, and 77,000 Afghan nationals have been released through the parole pipeline in less than two years.

The total, though, is likely much higher.

Prior estimates, calculated and published in April by the Center for Immigration Studies, suggest that more than a million migrants had been released into the U.S. interior. This indicates that a foreign population larger than Jacksonville, Florida, has been brought to American communities by the Biden administration.

The latest total from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) states that, under Biden, the illegal alien population across the U.S. has grown to nearly 17 million — an increase of 2.3 million illegal aliens since he took office.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.