Biden’s Parole Pipeline Frees over a Million Migrants into U.S., Exceeding Populations of 6 States

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released more than a million migrants into the United States through a parole pipeline — a foreign population that exceeds the populations of six states.

A few months into taking office in 2021, Biden began implementing an expansive Catch and Release network that has transformed the U.S.-Mexico border into a European-style checkpoint where many border crossers are merely stopped, briefly detained, and then released into the nation’s interior.

Data analyzed by the Center for Immigration Studies’ George Fishman, a former DHS official from the Trump administration, shows the extent to which Biden has used the parole pipeline to massively grow the nation’s foreign-born population.

From late January 2021 to February 2023, more than 880,000 migrants have been released into American communities through the parole pipeline. In addition, the Biden administration has used parole to bring more than 75,000 Afghans to the U.S. as well as nearly 120,000 Ukrainian nationals.

The figure indicates that through the parole pipeline, alone, the Biden administration has imported a foreign population that exceeds the resident populations of six states — Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Delaware.

Corrie Boudreaux via Storyful

In the first two months of this year, for example, Biden’s DHS has released close to 40,000 migrants into the U.S. interior after giving them parole. Likewise, the agency released more than 230,000 migrants into the U.S. interior in the final two months of 2022.

The administration’s parole pipeline serves as that network’s most effective tool in getting migrants into the U.S. interior. Breitbart News reported last year that the parole pipeline runs like a “full service travel agency” for border crossers, many of whom walk up to Border Patrol agents asking for parole.

Most recently, state officials in Florida successfully sued the Biden administration for imposing the unprecedented parole pipeline. A similar case, brought by state officials in Texas, is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.