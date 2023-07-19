Leftists Call to Boycott In-N-Out over New Mask Policy

Leftists have been calling on people to boycott the California fast-food empire In-N-Out for its new policy requiring employees in certain states to present a medical note if they wish to wear a mask to work.

As Breitbart News reported, In-N-Out will not enforce the policy in its home state of California. For employees who wish to wear masks, the new policy says that the medical note must “clearly state the reason for the exemption,” including the “estimated duration” that the mask will be needed. People who fail to comply can face disciplinary action “up to and including termination of employment.” The company further said that the ban would help to “emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smile.”

“Our goal is to continue to provide safe and customer-centric Store and Support environments that balance two things that In-N-Out is known for — exceptional customer service and unmatched standards for health, safety, and quality,” the widely shared memo from the company said.

“We believe this policy will also help to promote clear and effective communication both with our Customers and among our Associates,” it added.

Even though masks have been proven ineffective in battling the coronavirus and even though the death toll for that virus was reportedly over-counted by 30 percent, leftists have been raging on Twiter that In-N-Out’s policy is tantamount to discrimination and called for a boycott.

“Burger joint to avoid- In N Out,” tweeted epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding to his over 700k followers. “In-N-Out employees in five US states will no longer be allowed to wear masks as part of new company guidelines. Employees would need to get a doctor’s note if they do, explaining why.”

Burger 🍔 joint to avoid- In N Out. In-N-Out employees in five US states will no longer be allowed to wear masks as part of new company guidelines. Employees would need to get a doctor’s note if they do, explaining why. https://t.co/ElpdFsbRd6 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 19, 2023

Other leftists began pushing the hashtag #BoycottInnoutburger in opposition to the mask policy.

Don't give @innoutburger your business, this isn't just a disgusting violation of employee's rights & a threat to worker health, it's a threat to public health & customers as well. Workers making your food might be sick & sneeze/cough w/o masks now.#InNOut #BoycottInnoutburger https://t.co/2Qe2ezyAA4 — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) July 14, 2023

#InNOut owned by spoiled millionaire granddaughter brat who pretends to be a Christian. BTW, seriously mediocre burgers. #BoycottInnoutburger https://t.co/4ioz6Y1325 — November Witch 💎 (@witch_november) July 14, 2023

Writing at Forbes, Dr. Judy Stone, an infectious disease physician, said the new policy puts In-N-Out’s employees at serious risk.

“Requiring a doctor’s note is also a burden in terms of time and money. Many people don’t have a primary care physician or one who is readily available. And requiring proof of a disability might be considered a violation of the Americans with Disability Act, depending on how one interprets masking as a request for accommodation,” she wrote.

As Breitbart News reported, the conservative-leaning In-N-Out clashed with the California government during the coronavirus pandemic due to its refusal to enforce vaccine mandates at some stores. In 2021, the San Francisco Department of Public Health shut down the city’s In-N-Out Burger restaurant near Fisherman’s Wharf because “Employees were not properly checking for customers’ vaccination documentation.”

In a statement at the time, In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said that the company “fiercely” disagrees with government mandates that force businesses to discriminate.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason,” he said.

“We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business,” he added.

