In-N-Out, the beloved California fast-food empire, has sparked left-wing hate over a new policy that will require employees to present a medical note if they want to wear a mask to work.

Dr. Lucky Tran, a science influencer, shared the new In-N-Out mask policy on Twitter, which was reportedly sent out to employees via a memo ahead of the policy’s implementation date.

“Although In-N-Out has not publicly commented on the policy, Tran shared screenshots from the e-mail she received that appeared legitimate,” noted the Mary Sue. “The new policy will apply to stores in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.”

“It stipulates that no employee may wear a mask unless they provide a medical note that exempts them from the requirement. If they provide the medical note, they must wear a company-provided N-95 mask unless they can produce another note exempting them from that requirement too,” it added.

In-N-Out will reportedly not enforce the policy in its home state of California. For employees who wish to wear masks, the new policy says that the medical note must “clearly state the reason for the exemption,” including the “estimated duration” that the mask will be needed. People who fail to comply can face disciplinary action “up to and including termination of employment.” The company further said that the ban would help to “emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smile.”

Dr. Lucky Tran called the policy “discriminatory” and encouraged people to voice their disapproval to the burger chain.

You can send In-N-Out Burger a comment about their discriminatory policy banning masks here: https://t.co/GXFsBbzgMZ — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) July 14, 2023

FYI for those wondering why In-N-Out isn't banning masks in California.https://t.co/AB9NLcM5BC — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) July 15, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, the conservative-leaning In-N-Out clashed with the California government during the coronavirus pandemic due to its refusal to enforce vaccine mandates at some stores. In 2021, the San Francisco Department of Public Health shut down the city’s In-N-Out Burger restaurant near Fisherman’s Wharf because “employees were not properly checking for customers’ vaccination documentation.”

In a statement at the time, In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said that the company “fiercely” disagrees with government mandates that force businesses to discriminate.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason,” he said.

“We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business,” he added.

