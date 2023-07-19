Watch Live: IRS Whistleblowers Testify on Biden Criminal Investigation

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will hear testimony from IRS whistleblowers on “the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes” on Wednesday, July 19.

“At this full committee hearing, the American people will hear from IRS whistleblowers who possess critical information related to the committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes,” the committee announced. “In addition, the whistleblowers will testify about the politicization and misconduct at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with respect to the Hunter Biden investigation.”

“Since taking the gavel in January, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability has made rapid progress in our investigation into the Biden family’s domestic and international business dealings to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality. From the thousands of financial records we’ve obtained, we know the Biden family set up over a 20 shell companies, engaged in intentionally complicated financial transactions with foreign adversaries, and made a concerted effort to hide the payments and avoid scrutiny,” said Chairman James Comer.

Scheduled to testify are Gary Shapley, Supervisory Special Agent, IRS, and an individual identified as Whistleblower X, Criminal Investigator, IRS.

Earlier in July, Republican members of the House and Senate called for a Special Counsel to investigate alleged retaliation by the Biden Justice Department against IRS whistleblowers who contacted Congress over the handling of the Biden investigation.