An illegal alien, wanted for murder in El Salvador, has been captured and deported from the United States years after he was released into the nation’s interior by former President Obama’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In October 2016, Josue Salvador Hernandez Portillo arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border near Hidalgo, Texas, from El Salvador and was apprehended by Border Patrol agents. A month later, Portillo was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) in federal immigration court and allowed to bond out of DHS custody.

Then, in July 2017, the government of El Salvador issued an arrest warrant for Portillo for aggravated homicide and, in July 2018, issued another arrest warrant for deprivation of liberties.

Months later, in January 2019, Interpol issued a Red Notice for Portillo.

In April of this year, Portillo failed to appear before a federal immigration judge at his deportation hearing in Arlington, Virginia, and was ordered deported in absentia. In May, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Portillo in Richmond, Virginia.

Portillo was deported last week on July 14.

