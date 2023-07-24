The Biden administration is “facilitating the trafficking of children” with its open border policies, Tim Ballard told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at the Turning Point Action Conference.

Breitbart News asked Tim Ballard, the former Homeland Security agent on whom the box office surprise Sound of Freedom is based, to describe his thoughts on the current state of affairs on the border under the Biden administration.

“It may be one of the most devastating policies that a U.S. government has ever put out. Because wittingly or not, they are facilitating the trafficking of children,” Ballard said.

“Eighty-five thousand children, unaccompanied minors — and the CBP [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] data indicates thousands of them were under five years old — showed up at our southern border over the last two years and were lost,” he said, laying out the dire state of affairs.

“No background checks were done by the ‘sponsors’ who came to get them. It’s literally more difficult to adopt a cat out of the shelter than it is for a ‘sponsor’ to show up and check one of these kids out and take them into the belly of the United States,” he said, describing that belly — the U.S. government — as the “number one consumer of child sex material in the world.”

“That’s the United States government. So this is a crisis beyond anything that I’ve seen, especially when it comes to children. And the United States government is complicit, I hope unwittingly; I don’t think they’re that ignorant,” he said.

“But the facts are the facts. Kids are being hurt because the U.S. government doesn’t seem to care about them,” he said, later identifying securing the border as the “compassionate” thing to do.

