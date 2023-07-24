Watch Live: Lt. Colonel Allen West Speaks at YAF National Conservative Student Conference

Lt. Colonel Allen West will speak on the first night of the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) 2023 National Conservative Student Conference on Monday, July 24.

YAF describes the conference as a “week-long program where you hear from conservative leaders, meet other conservative college students, and learn more conservative ideas than you will your whole college career.”

West served as the representative of Florida’s 22nd congressional district in the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013.