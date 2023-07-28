Watch Live: YAF National Conservative Student Conference Day 5

The fifth day of the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) National Conservative Student Conference will be held on Friday, July 28, in Washington, DC.

YAF describes the conference as a “week-long program where you hear from conservative leaders, meet other conservative college students, and learn more conservative ideas than you will your whole college career.”

Scheduled to speak on Friday are Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, Live Action founder Lila Rose, rapper Zuby, and Dr. Burt Folsom.

Conservative commentator Liz Wheeler will be the keynote speaker later Friday evening.