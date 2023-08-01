J.D. Vance: ‘Biden Indicting Trump Because He’s Losing Presidential Race’

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance (OH) slammed the third indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday and accused President Joe Biden of trying to jail his political opponent rather than face him in 2024.

“Joe Biden is indicting Donald Trump (again) because he’s losing in this presidential race. He would rather throw Donald Trump in prison than face him at the ballot box,” Vance said in a statement.

“The credibility of the American legal system is being attacked because Biden is afraid of facing the consequences of his disastrous policies,” he continued. “Luckily, the American people get a say and when they reelect Donald Trump, it will be time to clean house at the Department of Justice.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith announced that a grand jury in Washington, D.C., had indicted former President Donald Trump on charges related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump was indicted on four counts: one of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; one of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; one of obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and one of conspiracy against rights.

The indictment was announced the day after President Joe Biden had been implicated in a long-running influence peddling scheme by his son Hunter’s former business partner, Devon Archer, in testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

Trump has now been indicted three times: first, in Manhattan, in April, on state charges relating to payments to porn star Stormy Daniels; second, in Miami, in June, on federal charges relating to White House documents; and third, in Washington, DC, on Jan. 6.

Joel Pollak contributed to this report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter @thekat_hamilton.