John Rourke, head of conservative moving company Blue Line Moving, told Breitbart News about his annual trip to the border every September 11, during which he cleans up trash, clothes, and other items in an effort to assist border towns at the front line of the border crisis, detailing some of his findings, including thousands of IDs, including from places such as China.

Rourke, who actually delivered the pallets of water from former President Donald Trump to the residents of East Palestine, told Breitbart News about his experience on the border and how he began his journey. He worked for the moving company he now owns as a mover 20 years ago. After retiring from the Army, Rourke worked out a deal with the owner of the moving company, who happened to be a police officer.

“Hence Blue Line Moving, as in the thin blue line. But I’ve taken it a step further, where I use the money that people spend on their moves, some of that money goes to me cleaning up America,” Rourke said, detailing some of the areas of the United States he has cleaned up.

“So I have the great American cleanup where I go to border towns, and I pick up trash on every 9/11. And we raise money and donate it to the sheriff’s department for the town in which I clean up,” he said before describing what he has found on the southern border during these cleanups, which he said has been “life-changing.” Further, he said it shows how great the United States is, just from the point that people are willing to risk their lives and those of their children to come here.

“I don’t like what I’m seeing down there. I wish there was another way to do it. But they are human beings at the same time,” he said, explaining that their stories are heartbreaking.

“There’s clothes everywhere, there’s trash everywhere. There’s wild animals, dogs that are left behind when they cross the border. All the border towns have wild dogs all over the place. It’s really an emergency, and I felt like I could help out. I want to continue to serve. So that’s what I do. I go on every 9/11. And I pick up trash for three days,” he said, describing what he finds during these cleanups.

“So when they crossed the Rio, they usually have a black garbage bag with dry clothes in it. So when they come across the river, obviously, they’re soaking wet, they get into the United States, they take their wet clothes off, and they leave that right there on the shore. And then they put their dry clothes on, throw the garbage bag on the ground, and then they’re searching for Border Patrol. So you find a lot of clothes and shoes and book bags,” he said, showing Breitbart News images of his shocking findings, including thousands of IDs.

“But what you find a lot of is IDs, I found thousands of IDs from all over the world. So people are getting rid of their IDs as soon as they get into the United States. And I asked them, ‘Why do you get rid of your ID?’ And they say, ‘Well, I need to be from wherever they will keep me here in the United States. So if I’m from Guatemala, they don’t know if I’m from Venezuela, or Guatemala or Nicaragua, if I’m more likely to stay in this country if I’m from Venezuela. Well, then I’m from Venezuela,'” he said, describing the conversations he had.

When asked to identify one of the furthest IDs he has found on the southern border in terms of geographic proximity, Rourke said he found a Chinese ID, as well as Russian paperwork.

“I found a Chinese ID before I found Russian paperwork. So that’s pretty far. I mean, but I’ve talked to people from Africa, from all over the world– from Yemen one time, which is frightening. I mean, we have a lot of countries that hate our guts coming here across our southern border, which is it’s wide open,” he said, adding that he also spotted a business on the border flying a Chinese flag, which broke his heart.

“I’ve served for this country. I retired from the Army. To see a Chinese flag being flown in our country– I could not believe it that I was staring at that red and yellow flag. … I felt angry. I felt like we’re not doing enough in this country to love it. Like there should be an American flag flying there, right? That American flag– it was torn to shreds tied around the pole like and this brand new bright red Chinese flag flying there, right on the border. What do you think Chinese nationals that are crossing illegally into this country … one of the first things they see is a Chinese flag flying there?” he exclaimed.

“I’ve been there ten times in the last two years. And I’m just a regular civilian blue collar guy. It’s eye opening. And for the fighting I did for this country to see where it’s at. It’s just, I had to do something. And I felt like what’s the easiest thing I can do? Pick up garbage. And that’s what I do,” he said.

WATCH the full interview below.

Blue Line Moving Owner Talks East Palestine Water Delivery, the Border, & the GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP