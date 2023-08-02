Report: No Active Shooter Found After U.S. Capitol Police Order Shelter in Place for All Senate Buildings

U.S. Capitol Police ordered all individuals in Senate office buildings to shelter in place amid reports of an active shooter on Wednesday afternoon, although authorities clarified that they have yet to confirm reports of gunshots and D.C. police say no active shooter was found.

“Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots,” the statement clarified, confirming that police are still investigating the matter and ordering individuals to remain sheltered.

Punch Bowl News’s Jake Sherman shared an email Hill staff received, ordering them to shelter in place, lock doors, and stay away from external doors and windows, but preliminary reports indicate that this could be a “bad call,” according to D.C. police, as no active shooter has been found.

“DC’s Metropolitan Police Department spox Hugh Carew tells me the evacuation of Russell Senate Office Building came after a call for an active shooter that ‘appears to be a bad call,’ Politico’s Nicholas Wu reported.

“‘No injuries and no shooter were located,’” he added.

This story is developing.