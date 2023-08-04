Former President Donald Trump scored endorsements from the entire Republican Alabama U.S. House delegation — a massive endorsement that came just one day after he traveled to Washington, DC, for his arraignment.

Politico revealed the sweep, explaining that Trump also scored endorsements from “five statewide elected officials” — including U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate — in addition to every Republican in Alabama’s U.S. House delegation. That includes Reps. Robert Aderholt, Mike Rogers, Gary Palmer, Barry Moore, and Dale Strong.

“Trump personally phoned the Alabama members over the past week and is expected to greet each of them during his visit to the state on Friday,” Politico reported.

Trump has received key endorsements in other states as well, including many in the Republican Florida delegation, earning support from Florida Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Greg Steube, and Cory Mills.

Thanks to @CoryMillsFL for joining other members of the FL Congressional Delegation like @mattgaetz, @ByronDonalds & @realannapaulina in endorsing my father for President in 2024! Proud to have this amazing group of #MAGA rockstars supporting President Trump in Florida💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/qvUG93nQvR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 10, 2023

At this point, Trump has received support from over 80 members of Congress. No other Republican competitor comes remotely close.

The endorsements came ahead of Trump’s scheduled appearance at the Alabama Republican Party dinner taking place Friday evening, where he is slated to speak.

🚨Crimson Tide: Trump scores sweep of House GOP delegation in Alabama🚨 “The ex-president will unveil a slate of endorsers when he speaks at the state GOP dinner Friday night.” https://t.co/AjL3I2uIZN — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 4, 2023

UP NEXT: President Donald J. Trump to speak at the Alabama GOP dinner tonight 🚨 Don’t miss this important speech! Watch LIVE on RSBN starting at 6 pm ET 📺🇺🇸https://t.co/ldrTJ05lO0 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) August 4, 2023

Trump is likely to speak about his latest indictment, facing charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

“Every one of these many Fake Charges filed against me by the Corrupt Biden DOJ could have been filed 2.5 years ago, but they waited and waited until I became dominant in the Polls, and then they filed them all, including locals, right in the middle of my Campaign,’ Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. “They want anybody but ‘TRUMP.’ Not fair and perhaps, not legal. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” he exclaimed.

RELATED — “Very Sad Day for America”: Trump Slams “Persecution” Following Arraignment