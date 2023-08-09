90-Year-Old Dianne Feinstein Falls at California Home, ‘Briefly’ Hospitalized

Nonagenarian Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) fell at her California home on Tuesday and was “briefly” hospitalized, her office has confirmed to multiple outlets.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” her office told Fox News and NBC News. “All of her scans were clear and she returned home.”

TMZ appears to have first reported on the 90-year-old’s fall, noting her injuries, if any, remain unclear. The incident occurred at her residence in San Francisco, per reports, a retreat she used earlier this year as she recovered from illness.

The fall comes as Feinstein’s health has come under increased and amid reports that she has ceded power of attorney to her daughter Katherine in her legal affairs.

Feinstein appeared confused during a Senate Appropriations Committee vote several weeks ago, in which committee chair Patty Murray (D-WA) instructed her on how to vote. Feinstein had the option of saying “aye” or “no,” but began talking about why she supported the bill.

At that point, an aide approached to whisper something to her and Murray told her to “Just say, ‘Aye.’”

WOW! Dianne Feinstein Told “Just Say Aye” When She Starts Rambling During Senate Vote

Senate Appropriation Committee

Earlier this year, Feinstein missed more than 90 votes during her two-month-long health-related absence from the Senate. Upon her return in May, she told reporters, “I haven’t been gone,” when asked about the well wishes she had received.

Prior to her health complications, including shingles, a few months ago, the New York Times reported last year Democrats were struggling to keep her declining mental health under wraps. Specifically, the Times reported that she “sometimes struggles to recall the names of colleagues, frequently has little recollection of meetings or telephone conversations, and at times walks around in a state of befuddlement.”

She is set to retire at the end of her term in 2025 as Reps. Katie Porter (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Barbara Lee (D-CA) compete for her coveted seat.