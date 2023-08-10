Jack Smith Wants Trump Trial to Start Jan. 2, 2024 — Right Before Iowa Caucuses

Special Counsel Jack Smith told a federal court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday that prosecutors want to start the trial of former President Donald Trump on January 2, 2024, right before the Iowa caucuses launch the Republican presidential primary.

Fox News reported:

Special Counsel Jack Smith proposed to begin former President Donald Trump’s trial in January 2024 for the charges he’s facing in relation to the events of Jan. 6, 2021. “The Government proposes that trial begin on January 2, 2024, and estimates that its case in chief will take no longer than four to six weeks,” the filing on Thursday states.

As Breitbart News has noted, Trump faces four charges related to his challenges to the 2020 election result, and the resulting riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. One of the four charges carries a potential death penalty if Trump were to be convicted.

Smith faces accusations from critics that he is shaping his prosecution to interfere with the 2024 election. The judge in the “documents” case in federal court in Miami set that trial date in May 2024 — after most of the GOP primaries will have been held.

Breitbart News has noted a pattern in which the government announces indictments or actions against Trump the day of, or after, damaging revelations about the Biden family. On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee revealed bank records that show the Bidens received $20 million from the foreign partners of Hunter Biden, prior to meetings with then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.