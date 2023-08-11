Court papers revealed Friday the president’s son Hunter Biden’s tax and gun crimes case will now likely go to trial, with negotiations over a new sweetheart plea deal appearing to collapse.

The case will likely now be moved out of Delaware. The court papers indicated a plea deal had reached an “impasse” and the case is headed toward trial.

NBC News reported, “Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his failure to pay income taxes earlier this year. But while standing in court last month waiting to enter the plea, the agreement fell apart over confusion about a separate gun charge.”

Lawyers for Hunter Biden had also indicated they believed the botched plea agreement would settle all matters facing the president’s son, but prosecutors said other investigations remain ongoing.

The botched plea deal struck between federal prosecutors and Hunter Biden’s defense team that fell apart in court Wednesday would have given the first son “broad immunity from prosecution in perpetuity,” according to a report from the courtroom. https://t.co/93Bj5HVoOL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 26, 2023

“After the hearing, the parties continued negotiating but reached an impasse. A trial is therefore in order,” prosecutors said in their Friday filing, the NBC News report sets out.

The White House declined comment, referring reporters to the Justice Department and Hunter Biden’s lawyers.

More to come…