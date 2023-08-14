Trump Indicted for Claims of ‘Stolen’ Election in Georgia; Stacey Abrams Still Walks Free

Twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate and national Democrat celebrity Stacey Abrams is still free as of Monday, despite having maintained for years that her 2018 race was stolen — a claim for which former President Donald Trump has been indicted.

Trump and 18 others — including lawyers, campaign aides, and supporters — were indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, on Monday on a collective 41 counts for their claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — not just in Georgia, but elsewhere.

The indictment, however, describes “acts” furthering the “conspiracy” that largely consist of public statements, protests, claims at hearings, and even posts on social media — the very same kinds of actions and statements Abrams and her allies made for years.

Like Trump and his associates, Abrams made her claims of a stolen election repeatedly, from public platforms (and appears to have believed them). Like Trump, Abrams enlisted the help of political allies — and, worse, other elected Democratic officials.

Like Trump, Abrams took her claims to court, where they were dismissed even by otherwise sympathetic judges. Like Trump, Abrams nevertheless persuaded the media and supporters that her election was, in fact stolen; many still believe it to this day.

Abrams just went to work convincing virtually all mainstream media that the election was stolen from her (some of it before the election actually happened, Michelle Goldberg wrote that Kemp was trying to "rig" it ahead of the vote.) Legal, if completely false. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 15, 2023

And yet no prosecutor — not in Fulton County, not in the whole state of Georgia, and certainly not on the federal level — has ever prosecuted Stacey Abrams for her efforts, which apparently are a crime in the Peach State, involving potentially serious felonies.

Curiously, Abrams went on to help organize what Time magazine described as a “shadow campaign” to “save” the 2020 election. That effort involved changing voting rules and using private funds to help public officials turn out votes in Democratic counties.

Similarly, no one has ever been charged, in Georgia or elsewhere, for their involvement in the “Russia collusion” hoax, which aimed to overturn the 2016 presidential election. Many of its proponents are in senior roles in the Biden administration today.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.