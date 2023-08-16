Bill Mitchell, a prominent pro-Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) online influencer, threatened to tank former President Donald Trump and help President Joe Biden in the general election.

Mitchell took to Twitter to lay out his new “plan” to prevent Trump from winning the general election, should he win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

“Here’s the plan. If Trump keeps being a prick to DeSantis and wins the nomination, DeSantis supporters should organize to write in DeSantis in the General. We’ll vote straight red down ballot to make sure we control Congress to keep Biden in check for 4 more years,” Mitchell wrote. “But Trump will NEVER be president again.”

Here's the plan. If Trump keeps being a prick to DeSantis and wins the nomination, DeSantis supporters should organize to write in DeSantis in the General. We'll vote straight red down ballot to make sure we control Congress to keep Biden in check for 4 more years. But Trump… — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 16, 2023

Mitchell backtracked on his previous pledge to support any Republican who secured the nomination.

“I thought you said before that you would support any candidate that wins the nomination,” one user replied.

“I changed my mind,” Mitchell responded.

Mitchell grew his online platform in 2016 by being one of the most vocal Trump supporters. However, he made headlines at the beginning of the year when he announced his support for DeSantis over Trump.

Mitchell’s plan to thwart Trump in the general election appears to be aligned with his pledge to “work with every ounce of my being to help Gov. DeSantis win the nomination and the presidency,” as he claimed when he announced his support for the Florida governor.

Former Trump campaign official Kaelan Dorr criticized DeSantis over Mitchell’s remarks, telling Breitbart News “It’s a really bad strategy on the Ron camp’s part to elevate these surrogates and rewarding them with interviews.”

“It should come as no surprise that Bill Mitchell, who is only notable for changing his mind and taking people’s money for a fictitious ‘studio,’ has changed his mind and has made it his sole purpose to stop a Republican from being President,” Dorr added. “You’ve heard of ‘3D chess,’ before – Bill and other “influencers” simping for this outcome are only capable of calculus that is the equivalent of 0.5D Chess”

Mitchell’s comments come as anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy overtook DeSantis for second place, according to a Kaplan poll. That poll also found Trump is ahead of DeSantis by 38 points.

Mitchell’s unusual strategy is just his latest effort to attack the Trump campaign as his preferred candidate declines in the polls. This week, Mitchell hosted the notorious anti-Trump online influencer Brian Krassenstein on his Your Voice America podcast.

Mitchell called Trump “a very troubled candidate,” and doubted the legitimacy of allegedly “deceptive” polls that consistently put Trump atop the Republican primary field with a commanding lead.

Mitchell and Krassenstein also bolstered the credibility of the various indictments Trump faces and pushed back on the idea that they are political witch-hunts.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.