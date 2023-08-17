John Bolton Argues a Conviction ‘May Change Minds About Trump’

John Bolton, during a recent appearance on CNN, argued that Republicans should not back former President Donald Trump in 2024, as he could be a “convicted felon” by the 2024 Republican primary convention, and it would look bad for the Republican Party.

Bolton, who is anti-Trump but served as Trump’s national security adviser, said he would ask Republican voters, “Do you really want to vote for Donald Trump even if you don’t mind voting for a convicted felon for President?”

“I think a lot more Republicans will be bothered by that. And people think the broader public is certainly going to be bothered from it and it could be catastrophic for the Republican Party,” he said.

Trump supporters have argued that the indictments against Trump are aimed to hurt him politically, since he is the top GOP contender, and Bolton’s argument appeared to reinforce those suspicions.

Bolton said he believed the August 23 Republican primary debate is going to be a “potentially pivotal moment.”

He said the debate could “clarify” the race and “give people a chance who don’t want Donald Trump.” He claimed that there is a “much higher percentage” of the party that do not support Trump than is indicated in the polls, which all show Trump with a sizable lead over other candidates.

“That field needs to be culled,” he said.

At least one prominent Trump supporter did not buy his argument.

The popular conservative account “Catturd,” posted in response a graphic that said, “DON’T CARE, STILL VOTING TRUMP.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.