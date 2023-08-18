Biden’s DHS Extends ‘Temporary’ Amnesty for 4,000 Sudanese in the U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the extension of temporary amnesty status for nearly 4,000 Sudanese nationals who would otherwise be illegal aliens.

On Friday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for close to 4,000 Sudanese nationals so they can remain in the United States until at least April 2025.

Though the program is meant to be temporary, Sudan was first designated for TPS in 1997 — keeping thousands of Sudanese nationals in the U.S. who may otherwise have returned to their country.

“Since the military takeover of its government and the recent violent clashes, Sudan has experienced political instability and ongoing conflict that has resulted in a humanitarian crisis,” Mayorkas said. “Under this extension and redesignation, we will continue to offer safety and protection to Sudanese nationals until conditions in their home country improve.”

The extension means about 1,200 Sudanese can keep their TPS designation and another nearly 3,000 Sudanese can apply for TPS to stay in the United States.

TPS was first created under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1990 (INA) and prevents federal immigration officials from deporting those from countries that the federal government has designated as experiencing famine, war, or natural disasters.

Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as the Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden administrations have continuously renewed the program for a variety of countries.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.