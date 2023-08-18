A plurality of Americans are not confident that the Justice Department is handling its investigation into Hunter Biden in a “fair and nonpartisan manner,” according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

The poll, conducted earlier this week, showed that 48 percent of Americans are not confident in the investigation, while only 32 percent were confidence.

The poll was conducted August 15-16, just days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss a special counsel in his ongoing probe into Hunter Biden.

The poll included a random national sample of 508 U.S. adults. The margin of error was 4.7 points.

The appointment came after a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter Biden fell apart in court last month, when prosecutors and Biden’s defense team did not agree on whether the deal offered Biden immunity in perpetuity.

Biden’s defense team argued that the deal gave him immunity from future charges stemming from the investigation, while prosecutors said there was no such deal and future charges were possible. The disagreement became apparent under questioning by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Norieka for the District of Delaware.

National Review senior writer Noah Rothman highlighted the poll in a piece titled, “The Hunter Biden Scandal Is Breaking Through.”

He argued the poll showed that despite the liberal media not covering the investigation, it is still breaking through to the broader public, who is forming the view that something “untoward” happened.

He wrote, “In the absence of an argument that exculpates the Biden family, the public is reaching to the conclusion that something rather untoward happened here.”

“Indeed, it’s likely that we’re only learning about the scale of Hunter’s alleged misconduct because the inept attempt to cover it up imploded upon first contact with a courtroom. That’s an ugly narrative. And if the polls are any indication, it’s one in which a growing number of voters believe,” he wrote.

