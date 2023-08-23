Donald Trump: Joe Biden Worse Mentally than Physically

President Biden is worse “mentally than he is physically,” former President Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson in their one-on-one interview that dropped minutes prior to the first Republican debate.

“I think he’s worse mentally than he is physically, and physically, he’s not exactly a triathlete — or any kind of an athlete,” Trump said, noting the way Biden seemingly struggles to do simple things, such as walk through the grass.

“He can’t lift his feet out of the grass, you know, it’s only two inches at the White House, right? It’s not a lot. But you watch him and it looks like he’s walking on toothpicks. And then you see him on the beach where he can’t lift a chair, you know, those chairs are meant to be light right?” Trump said, noting that Biden looks “terrible” on the beach.

“He can’t walk through the sand, you know, sand. It’s not that easy to walk through. But when he walks through it, he can’t walk through the sand. And there’s somebody in there that thinks he looks fabulous at the beach, I think he looks horrible at the beach,” Trump said, adding that the beach “doesn’t represent what the President is supposed to be doing.”

“He’s supposed to be working. You’re supposed to be getting us out of that horrible, horrible war that we’re very much involved in with Russia and Ukraine. You could do that, you could do that very easily. I believe he could do that very– I don’t believe he could do it because he’s just incompetent. But that’s a war that should end immediately not because of one side or the other because hundreds of thousands of people are being killed,” Trump said.

“Can you imagine you’re in an apartment house and rockets are going into that building and blowing it up and knocking it down? … If I were president, it would have never started,” Trump added.

WATCH: