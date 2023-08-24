New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is pleading with President Joe Biden to bail out the sanctuary state with American taxpayers footing the bill to provide border crossers and illegal aliens with jobs, subsidized housing, healthcare, and public transit.

As more than 100,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York since the spring of last year, Hochul is formally asking Biden to take a number of steps that would see American taxpayers — the majority of whom do not live in New York — pay for subsidized social services for the new arrivals.

“For over a year, I have called for federal assistance and support for New York as we manage the unprecedented number of asylum seekers arriving in our state,” Hochul said in a televised address on Thursday:

New York cannot continue to do this on its own. It is past time for President Biden to take action and provide New York with the aid needed to continue managing this ongoing crisis. [Emphasis added]

Specifically, Hochul is asking Biden to give work permits to border crossers and illegal aliens immediately after they are released into the United States interior.

In addition, Hochul wants billions in American taxpayer money to provide border crossers and illegal aliens in New York with healthcare services, housing vouchers, free public transportation, and additional English as a Second Language (ESL) services in the state’s public schools.

Hochul is also asking Biden to reimburse New York for the cost of deploying the National Guard.

“It is the federal government’s direct responsibility to manage and control of the nation’s borders,” Hochul wrote in the letter to Biden:

Without any capacity or responsibility to address the cause of the migrant influx, New Yorkers cannot then shoulder these costs. I cannot ask New Yorkers to pay for what is fundamentally a federal responsibility and I urge the federal government to take prompt and significant action today to meet its obligation to New York State. [Emphasis added]

Even as Hochul pitches Biden the billion-dollar bailout, she has championed mass immigration to New York for months — arguing it is a boon for business.

“There are not enough workers here in the state of New York,” Hochul said months ago. “This is something that is … affecting us with this historic labor shortage. But at the same time … we also have this unprecedented influx of individuals arriving in New York … they’re eager to work, they want to work, they came here in search of work, for a new future.”

Already, American taxpayers are billed $143 billion annually for costs associated with illegal immigration. This estimate does not include any of the social and economic costs — such as higher housing prices, depleted wages, lost jobs, increased crime, and strained public resources at hospitals and schools.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.