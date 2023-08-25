Leftists, Never Trumpers Spike Football over Trump Mugshot: ‘We Got Him’

Leftists and Never Trumpers celebrated after authorities released former President Donald Trump’s Fulton County mugshot, triumphantly proclaiming, “We got him.”

Trump’s mugshot took place at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on charges stemming from District Attorney Fani Willis’s indictment — Trump’s fourth indictment in the matter of months. This time, the charges are related to questioning the results of the 2020 election. He and 18 other codefendants are involved in this case.

Trump turned himself in shortly before 7:30 p.m. Eastern and was released on a $200,000 bond. His now famous mugshot was released shortly after, triggering praise and admiration from allies — who believe the theatrics will backfire on the left — and celebration from leftists and Never Trumpers, who believe they finally “got him.”

The Occupy Democrats Facebook page has several posts mocking Trump and celebrating. “Show of hands,” Occupy Democrats wrote, referencing a meme featuring Trump’s mugshot which asks, “Who thinks that this is a criminal?”

BREAKING: Trump’s REAL mugshot just got released… and he doesn’t look too happy!😆 Source: CNN pic.twitter.com/deTT7N7maC — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 25, 2023

The Never Trump Lincoln Project also celebrated the release of Trump’s mugshot, sharing a digitally manipulated video depicting individuals wildly celebrating the release of Trump’s mugshot. In reality, the original video is the reaction to England defeating Wales in the 2016 UEFA European Football Championship.

Ladies & Gentlemen, we got him 😎 pic.twitter.com/R7Ac0Bag1D — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 25, 2023

Fulton County F/W 2023 pic.twitter.com/Q1nUsY7Z08 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 25, 2023

“Justice is best served straight. Don’t miss your shot,” the Lincoln Project added in another post, selling Trump mugshot shot glasses as well.

Justice is best served straight. Don't miss your shot. Get yours here: https://t.co/MD4ykjztQj pic.twitter.com/nTQ3owZwCz — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 25, 2023

Social media also shows the likes of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) campaigning off the mugshot, celebrating that Trump has “FINALLY” been arrested.

DCCC fundraising off the Trump mugshot: pic.twitter.com/LeX0E6APs8 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 25, 2023

The far-left non-profit, The Other 98%, also gloated across social media, wishing a “blessed mug shot day to all who celebrate.”

Even President Biden gloated, using the day’s events to urge people to donate to his campaign.

Apropos of nothing, I think today's a great day to give to my campaign. https://t.co/Tj5cURqgQT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 24, 2023

Overall, however, the mugshot’s released has appeared to rally Trump’s base even more, as he and his allies are also using the mugshot to their advantage.

“The unhappy, degenerate left thought they would be happy when they saw Trump’s mugshot. It didn’t work. They are still unhappy and mad. These are sick people who have deep mental issues. We must defeat them,” Charlie Kirk observed as Donald Trump Jr. promoted mugshot merchandise.

The unhappy, degenerate left thought they would be happy when they saw Trump’s mugshot. It didn’t work. They are still unhappy and mad. These are sick people who have deep mental issues. We must defeat them. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 25, 2023

Free Trump Merch! To be clear all profits from this on my Web Store are going to be donated to the Legal Defense Fund to fight the tyranny & insanity we’re seeing before us. Unlike many, I won’t try to profit from this but will do what I can to help. https://t.co/qUQDGg2wAB pic.twitter.com/dm6wL3Mf29 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 25, 2023

Trump spoke to Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly Report following his arrest and described his experience, deeming it “terrible.”

“I came in, I was treated very nicely, but it is what it is. I took a mug shot, which I never heard the words mug shot. They didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance. I have to go through a process. It is election interference,” he added.

