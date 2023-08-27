Romney: America Must Support Ukraine to Stop Putin Rebuilding Soviet Union

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) sees no downside in the U.S. supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia, arguing Friday any attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union must be challenged.

Romney’s belief it is in America’s interest to send the funds and supply the materiel of war to Ukraine was made during an interview. Blood and treasure is spent in a worth cause if it foils Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, was his argument.

The Utah senator, and failed presidential candidate, declared:

The single most important thing we can do to strengthen America relative to China is to see Russia defeated in Ukraine. A weakened Russia deters the CCP’s territorial ambition, and halts Putin’s vision of reestablishing the old Soviet Union. Supporting Ukraine is in our interest.

The single most important thing we can do to strengthen America relative to China is to see Russia defeated in Ukraine. A weakened Russia deters the CCP's territorial ambition, and halts Putin's vision of reestablishing the old Soviet Union. Supporting Ukraine is in our interest. pic.twitter.com/X21GGs0lTW — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) August 25, 2023

This is not the first time Romney has looked at Eastern Europe as a suitable battleground for America to take on Russia, even if it means spending billions and billions as the porous U.S. southern border leaks illegal migrants into the country and a host of other domestic problems demand to be tackled.

In 2022 Romney blamed former President Donald Trump’s policy of “America first” for Putin launching his military operation in Ukraine, as Breitbart News reported.

Romney said Putin’s efforts in Ukraine “falls on America as well” and predicted additional aggressive actions from Russia in the future.

Then at a Foreign Relations Committee hearing in June he said the U.S. and its allies should all work at preventing Putin’s goal of re-establishing the old Soviet Union with U.S. taxpayers picking up the bulk of the tab.

The Heritage Foundation found that the United States’ current $113 billion in aid to Ukraine costs $900 per American household. https://t.co/2vSx0ExVAN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 12, 2023

Romney argued Western allies must join and fight Putin every step of the way and strangle any hope he might have of rejuvenating Moscow’s territorial ambitions.

“There’s so many things we need to do as we confront a Russia that we can’t trust, a Russia that is assertive, aggressive, and brutal,” was his reasoning for getting involved in Europe rather than protecting U.S. borders at home.