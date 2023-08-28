An illegal alien, released into the United States in 2022 after arriving at the nation’s southern border, is now charged with killing 11-year-old Aiden Clark after crashing into a school bus filled with children in Clark County, Ohio.

On Monday, 35-year-old illegal alien Hermanio Joseph of Haiti appeared in Clark County Municipal Court where his bond was kept at $100,000 following charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to prosecutors, on August 22, Joseph was driving a Honda Odyssey minivan when he hit a Northwestern Local Schools bus that was full of children. The bus, as a result of the crash, flipped and 11-year-old Aiden Clark was ejected from the bus.

That Tuesday marked the first day of school for Aiden.

Aiden’s family described him as “a truly unique, caring, and inquisitive soul and was one of the most awesome and exceptional 11-year-olds in existence” in his obituary:

His love of sports was unparalleled, his desire to gain knowledge never stopped, and his weird interests were inspiring and never-ending. From his daily vegetable gardening with his dad, trampoline jumping with his big sister, creating Minecraft worlds with his big bro, and always snuggling with mom. Aiden loved playing old-school board games, doing word searches by flashlight in bed, playing outdoor sports inside, chasing his dog, Daisy Mae, and snuggling with anyone.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman confirmed to Breitbart News that Joseph is a citizen of Haiti and had arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in August 2022.

From there, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued Joseph a Notice to Appear (NTA) in federal immigration court and released him into the U.S. interior where he ultimately ended up in Ohio.

National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) advisory board member John Fabbricatore told Breitbart News that President Joe Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network at the border is ultimately responsible.

“The Biden administration’s ‘welcome and release’ agenda continues to put our communities at risk,” Fabbricatore, a former senior ICE official, said. “Their goal is to let in as many poorly vetted illegal aliens as possible, often without proper GPS tracking or scheduled court appearances. When will this administration put public safety first, or is mass migration more important?”

Following his arrest for killing Aiden, ICE agents placed a detainer on Joseph requesting custody of him if he is released from Clark County custody at any time.

At the time of the fatal crash, Ohio State Troopers said Joseph was driving without a valid license and only had a Mexican driver’s license on his person.

Aiden leaves behind his parents, Nathan and Danielle Clark; his siblings, Preston, Madelynn, Emily, and Gabe; his grandparents, Jim and Karen Baumgardner and Cindy Clark, as well as countless friends and family members.

As of last week, a fundraiser for the Angel Family had raised nearly $50,000.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.