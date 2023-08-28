Hunter Biden funneled millions of dollars to President Joe Biden in a long-running scheme to proﬁt off of his position, a strong plurality of voters told pollsters in a recent Yahoo News/YouGov survey.

The poll asked voters if Hunter Biden “funneled millions of dollars to his father in a long-running scheme to help Joe Biden proﬁt off of his position.”

RELATED VIDEO — Hunter Biden Lawyer: He Won’t Testify Before House Committees:

Forty-five percent said Joe Biden received millions, while just 31 percent of voters do not believe the elaborate payments occurred, a 14-point difference. Twenty-four percent were not sure.

The poll also asked respondents if they thought “Joe Biden did anything illegal regarding Hunter Biden.”

A plurality of voters, 47 percent, said Joe Biden did do something illegal with Hunter Biden. Only 37 percent of voters said he did not. Just 15 percent were unsure.

WATCH — Karine Jean-Pierre Says “Zero Evidence” Joe Biden Discussed or Involved with Hunter’s Businesses:

In turn, 73 percent of voters said Hunter Biden did something illegal, while only ten percent said he did not. Seventeen percent were undecided.

Sixty-six percent said “yes” when asked if Hunter Biden “traded on his family name and proximity to power to get millions of dollars from foreign business associates.” Just eight percent said he did not trade on his family name. Twenty-six percent were unsure.

When respondents were asked if the congressional investigation into Hunter Biden was important, 55 percent of voters said it was, including 59 percent of independents.

RELATED VIDEO — CNN’s Zeleny: Hunter Probe Removes Joe Biden’s Moral High Ground Against Trump:

Fifty-five percent of respondents said they were paying attention to the investigation. That included 53 percent of independents, 53 percent of Democrats, and 71 percent of Republicans.

The poll sampled 1,665 adults from August 17-21 with a 2.8 margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.